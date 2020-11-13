Elderly couple’s emotional reunion caught on camera

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Kenneth Meredith has been married to his wife Betty for 70 years. COVID-19 restrictions have kept the couple apart.

The two had an emotional reunion at the nursing home where Kenneth lives in Birmingham, England.

When the separation became too much, Betty worked with the care home staff to surprise 96-year-old Kenneth. He walked into the home’s restaurant to find Betty surrounded by heart-shaped balloons, roses and music playing.

Kenneth hurried over to Betty and gave her a long-awaited hug. He asked Betty if she was taking him back home, she replied that she’s come to live with him.

Betty plans to move into the nursing home with Kenneth so they don’t have to spend any more time apart.