Dwindling hospital bed space in California triggers stay-at-home orders in some regions

Coronavirus

by: KGTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Dwindling hospital bed space in California triggers stay-at-home orders in some regions

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a Black Friday shopper wearing a face mask is silhouetted, while waiting in line to enter a store early morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif. Los Angeles County health officials are bracing for a wave of cases in the next two or three weeks that could follow gatherings at Thanksgiving. Officials have estimated that 1 in 145 Los Angeles County residents is infected with COVID-19. About 12% of those infected could wind up in hospitals, authorities say. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

SAN DIEGO — Rising hospital resource use has triggered stay-at-home orders across California as the state enacts new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Only 15% of ICU space in both the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions of the state is currently available as of Saturday, which triggers a state-mandated, three-week stay-at-home order.

The regional orders ban gatherings of people from different households. Several businesses will also be forced to close, including:

  • indoor and outdoor playgrounds
  • indoor recreational facilities
  • hair salons and barbershops
  • personal care services
  • museums, zoos, and aquariums
  • movie theaters
  • wineries, bars, breweries, and distilleries
  • family entertainment centers
  • cardrooms and satellite wagering
  • limited services
  • live audience sports
  • amusement parks

Certain schools with approved waivers and “critical infrastructure” can remain open. Retail stores can remain open at 20% capacity, restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery and places of worship are limited to outdoor services. Hotels can also remain open, but only for “critical infrastructure support only.”

The restrictions will begin for the region at 12:59 p.m. on Saturday. Businesses have 48 hours to comply with the new health order.

The Southern California region includes cities like San Diego, Los Angeles. The San Joaquin Valley is located in the central part of the state and includes cities like Bakersfield and Fresno.

According to the California Department of Public Health, available ICU space in other regions of the state currently stands as follows:

  • Bay Area: 21.2%
  • Greater Sacramento Region: 21.4%
  • Northern California: 20.9%
  • San Joaquin Valley: 14.1%
  • Southern California: 13.1%

Multiple Bay Area counties have already started the latest health order.

The new restrictions come after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was pulling an “emergency brake” on Thursday to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This story was originally published by Mark Saunders on KGTV in San Diego.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Celebrate National Girl Scout Day amid pandemic

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Actor Chris Lowell talks new film 'Promising Young Woman'

1 dead in tractor-trailer crash in I-87 in Rockland