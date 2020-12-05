Dwindling hospital bed space in California triggers stay-at-home orders in some regions

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a Black Friday shopper wearing a face mask is silhouetted, while waiting in line to enter a store early morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif. Los Angeles County health officials are bracing for a wave of cases in the next two or three weeks that could follow gatherings at Thanksgiving. Officials have estimated that 1 in 145 Los Angeles County residents is infected with COVID-19. About 12% of those infected could wind up in hospitals, authorities say. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

SAN DIEGO — Rising hospital resource use has triggered stay-at-home orders across California as the state enacts new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Only 15% of ICU space in both the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions of the state is currently available as of Saturday, which triggers a state-mandated, three-week stay-at-home order.

The regional orders ban gatherings of people from different households. Several businesses will also be forced to close, including:

indoor and outdoor playgrounds

indoor recreational facilities

hair salons and barbershops

personal care services

museums, zoos, and aquariums

movie theaters

wineries, bars, breweries, and distilleries

family entertainment centers

cardrooms and satellite wagering

limited services

live audience sports

amusement parks

Certain schools with approved waivers and “critical infrastructure” can remain open. Retail stores can remain open at 20% capacity, restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery and places of worship are limited to outdoor services. Hotels can also remain open, but only for “critical infrastructure support only.”

The restrictions will begin for the region at 12:59 p.m. on Saturday. Businesses have 48 hours to comply with the new health order.

The Southern California region includes cities like San Diego, Los Angeles. The San Joaquin Valley is located in the central part of the state and includes cities like Bakersfield and Fresno.

According to the California Department of Public Health, available ICU space in other regions of the state currently stands as follows:

Bay Area: 21.2%

Greater Sacramento Region: 21.4%

Northern California: 20.9%

San Joaquin Valley: 14.1%

Southern California: 13.1%

Multiple Bay Area counties have already started the latest health order.

The new restrictions come after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was pulling an “emergency brake” on Thursday to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This story was originally published by Mark Saunders on KGTV in San Diego.