Dr. Drew reveals he’s tested positive for COVID-19

FILE – This Jan. 18, 2019 file photo shows Drew Pinsky speaking at the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in Burbank, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Pinksy announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In April, Pinsky apologized for a series of statements unspooled in a recent video where he downplayed the coronavirus and suggested that it was a “press-induced panic.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter Tuesday, Pinsky, who is best known as Dr. Drew, thanked everyone for the well wishes and that he was feeling OK.

My Covid Story Day 5. Thanks everyone for the well wishes. Feeling ok today.https://t.co/jbDuL0S2iR — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) December 30, 2020

In another tweet, Pinsky responded to a fan’s post about his COVID-19 diagnosis, saying he “didn’t convert to positive until day four” and had tested negative twice before testing positive.

“My physician’s brain kicked in, and I started worrying I had Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia,” Pinsky said.

I didn’t convert to positive until day four.Two negative prior.My physician brain kicked in and I started worrying I had Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. https://t.co/yB0S0mKp1s — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) December 30, 2020

According to USA Today and People, Pinsky posted pictures on Instagram, which showed him lying in bed. He also posted a video saying that COVID is “no fun.”

In April, Pinksy apologized for suggesting the coronavirus was less dangerous than the flu and for calling the pandemic “a press-induced panic” in an interview in March, The Associated Press reported.