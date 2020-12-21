Dr. Birx traveled to vacation home with family after warning about holiday travel

Coronavirus

by: Scripps National & The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
DeborahBirx

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx holds her face mask as she speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response warned Americans to “be vigilant” and to limit celebrations to “your immediate household.”

For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Dr. Deborah Birx herself.

The day after Thanksgiving, Birx traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households.

Kathleen Flynn, whose brother is married to Birx’s daughter, told the Associated Press she came forward about the travel out of concern for her own parents, and acknowledged there was family friction over the incident.

Birx confirmed to the Associated Press she traveled to the Delaware property, but declined to be interviewed for the report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked Americans not to travel over the holidays and discourages indoor activity involving members of different households.

Birx joins a growing list of high-profile leaders on the federal and state level who have been criticized for appearing to disregard their own rules and warnings for slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Most notably, California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall effort in his state after he was seen inside a posh restaurant after telling people to avoid socializing.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants