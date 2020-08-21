DoorDash now offering grocery delivery

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: A view of general atmosphere at the Doordash booth at ‘Night Market’ presented by The Los Angeles Times on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Los Angeles Times Food Bowl)

DoorDash customers can now order groceries through its app.

The company announced that they have partnered up with several grocery stores in select cities across the country to limit people’s trip to stores due to COVID-19.

Customers will be able to purchase from stores like Smart & Final, Meijer, and Fresh Thyme.

In the coming weeks, the company will partner up with Hy-Vee and Gristedes/D’agostino.

“DoorDash provides another convenient way for customers to get the value, selection, and quality that Smart & Final offers, especially at a time when some are looking to limit trips outside their homes,” said Navin Cotton, Director of Digital Commerce, Smart & Final in the press release. “DoorDash’s on-demand grocery service is a nice addition to our online shopping options, and with delivery in under an hour, we know Smart & Final customers are going to appreciate it.”

DoorDash will also deliver prepared meals from partnering grocers like Wegmans, Hy-Vee, and others.

There is a delivery fee of $3.99 for each grocery order. There is no grocery fee if you’re part of DoorDash’s subscription service, DashPass, which costs $9.99/month.

The company said they’ve also enabled contactless delivery.