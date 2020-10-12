Doctor: President Trump tests negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days

President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump’s physician, said on Monday that Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus on consecutive days.

As Conley’s statement was released to the media on Monday, Trump was setting off for a Florida rally, marking his first voyage out of the White House since returning to the complex last Monday following a three-day stay Walter Reed Medical Center.

Previously, Conley said that Trump was no longer infectious, but would not confirm if Trump had tested negative.

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows dodged questions earlier on Monday on whether Trump had tested negative.

Trump held his first public event since his coronavirus infection on Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters from the White House balcony.

The CDC says that for most coronavirus patients, they are no longer contagious after 10 days, but the isolation period may need to be extended to 20 days depending on the severity of the infection. Trump announced he was positive for the virus in the early morning hours of October 2.

With Trump no longer considered contagious by doctors, he is planning on resuming an active campaign schedule with events planned in swing states every day through Thursday.

