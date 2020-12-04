Do you need a vaccine if you’ve already had COVID-19? Public health experts weigh in

by: WFTS Staff

Posted: / Updated:
FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020 file photo, a volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, as part of Africa’s first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial developed at the University of Oxford in Britain in conjunction with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, AstraZeneca Inc. announced that the Food and Drug Administration is letting it resume testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S.

With the talk of a possible COVID-19 vaccine on the way, some wonder if people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 should still get the vaccine.

Months after his COVID-19 diagnosis, Robert Marrero’s road to recovery isn’t over. WFTS shared his story when he was released from the hospital in May.

“Much better in the sense where I don’t have to struggle talking, but I’m still having difficulty with the brain fog. I’m still having problems with my walking, and the pain from my waist down to my toes,” said Marrero. “It’s very, very slow progress. It’s almost, I guess, [been] nine months already.”

USF Health professor Dr. Marissa Levine explained that if you’ve already had COVID-19, the general recommendation they expect will be that you should get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s approved and available.

“Remember that what we’re looking at is an experimental authorization, that there’s a lot more to learn about this vaccine, so we don’t really know a lot about immunity yet, even for people who’ve had COVID, how long does that immunity last, let alone the immunity from the vaccine,” said Dr. Levine.

Levine points to precedent, reminding people that vaccines are recommended for those who’ve had certain diseases before, like shingles. While it’s believed to be rare, Levine says there is a potential risk of COVID-19 reinfection.

“We know that you have immunity for some period of time,” said Levine. “It could be months, it could be longer, and like many other diseases, immunity duration really varies a lot by individuals.”

Earlier this week, a CDC advisory committee voted to recommend both health care workers and long-term care facility residents be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. Levine says it’s important to keep an eye out for official recommendations for COVID-19 survivors, too.

For long-haulers, the people who have lingering COVID-19 symptoms, Dr. Levine suggests people check in with their doctor first. But Marrero says if his doctor gives him the green light, he’ll sign right up.

“Just try to be safe. Everything is all fine and dandy until you get it,” said Marrero.

This story was originally published by Mary O’Connell at WFTS.

