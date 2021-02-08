Disney California Adventure Park to offer ‘limited-time ticketed experience’ in March

Visitors walk through the entrance to the Disney California Adventure theme park, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

About 1,000 Disneyland cast members will return to work in mid-March for a “limited-time ticketed experience” open to guests, according to reports.

In a memo to employees, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said there would be a “distinctly Disney experience” to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the opening of Disney California Adventure Park starting in the spring. The event comes nearly one year after the California park closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will focus on food and beverage offerings, and be offered multiple days a week, according to KGO.

It will also include “the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences,” according to the memo, first shared on Good Morning America . The park’s rides and attractions will not operate during this time. No other details were available at this time.

Outdoor dining returned to restaurants along Downtown Disney in Disneyland earlier this month, which brought back more than 300 employees. Safety measures, like temperature checks, masks, and social distancing are required.