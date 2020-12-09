Mother dies from COVID-19 before she can hold her newborn son

DETROIT, Mich. — A Detroit mother lost her battle with COVID-19 after giving birth to a baby boy.

The 33-year-old woman, Erika Becerra, passed away before she could even hold her newborn son in her arms.

Becerra had no underlying conditions other than her pregnancy. Her family is understandably heartbroken after the unbelievable tragedy.

Thankfully, Becerra’s husband, 1-year-old daughter and newborn son all tested negative for the coronavirus.

With unimaginable challenges ahead, Becerra’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.