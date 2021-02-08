Delta extending middle seat blocking policy through end of April

ATLANTA, Ga. – Delta announced Monday that it’s extending its middle seat blocking policy through the end of April.

The policy, which blocks middle seats and limits capacity on all of the airline’s flights, was set to expire at the end of March, but will now run through April 30.

The airline has offered more space for passengers during the coronavirus pandemic by seat blocking and reducing occupancy since April 2020. Delta claims to be the only U.S. airline to continue these measures to ensure customer have more room.

“We want our customers to have complete confidence when traveling with Delta, and they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer, in a statement. “We’ll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board – that will always be Delta’s priority.”

In addition to seat blocking, Delta says it’s taking other steps to reassure customers as they return to travel in the months ahead.

The airline says it’s making it easier to understand testing requirements and get tested prior to travel. Delta has also created an interactive map to help people understand where the airline flies and the latest travel requirements or restrictions at their destinations.

The airline is also deploying a team of “clean ambassadors” meant to ensure a consistently safe and sanitized experience at more than 55 airports.

While airlines are taking steps to help protect people from the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still advising Americans to avoid traveling.

“Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. CDC recommends that you do not travel at this time. Delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” the CDC writes on its website.

