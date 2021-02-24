D.C. mayor says sister died from COVID-19 complications; ‘she joins the legions of angels’

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during an event to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to frontline workers at Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON – The mayor of Washington D.C. declared Wednesday a day of remembrance as the nation’s capital surpassed 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus, including the mayor’s sister.

Following Mayor Muriel Bowser’s declaration, she shared that her sister was among those who lost their lives this week.

In a thread on Twitter, Bowser said her sister Mercia had been treated for COVID-19-related pneumonia, and died Wednesday morning from complications related to COVID-19.

“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” Mayor Bowser tweeted.

My family and I are mourning the loss of my sister, Mercia Bowser, who passed away this morning due to complications related to COVID-19. Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic. — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) February 24, 2021

“I ask that you continue to keep those who have been lost or impacted by the pandemic and those who are working so hard to protect us from it in your thoughts/prayers,” she added .

Wednesday night, houses of worship across the D.C. area will honor the lives lost to COVID-19.