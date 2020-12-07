CVS looking to hire thousands of pharmacists, nurses, techs to administer COVID vaccines

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, the retail pharmacy chain announced they looking to hire pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians across the United States as they prepare to administer coronavirus vaccinations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

CVS is looking to hire pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians across the United States as they prepare to administer coronavirus vaccinations.

The retail pharmacy chain announced Monday they plan to vaccinate millions in 2021, but to do that, they are urgently looking to hire extra staff to make that happen when vaccines are ready.

CVS said they are also looking to hire infusion nurses, who provide high-end infusion therapy to adults and children of all ages – wherever they live, work, or travel, as well as registered nurses.

In addition to those full-time positions, the company is also seeking temporary or temp-to-hire pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and nurses through its Contingent Workforce Program.

CVS added that they are also looking for student pharmacy interns, who would be under a pharmacist’s supervision to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

CVS said they’d also offer pharmacy teams administering the vaccination in their long-term care facilities an additional Hero Pay.