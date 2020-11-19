Curfew issued for much of California as COVID-19 cases spike

In this image taken during a video broadcast via Zoom, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a law on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif., that for the first time defines “medical necessity,” a move aimed at requiring private health insurance plans to pay for more mental health and drug addiction treatments. (Zoom via AP)

Much of California will go under a curfew in counties deemed coronavirus “purple” zones, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Many of California’s most populous counties will go under the order.

In a release on the governor’s website, the state’s limited stay at home order will take effect Saturday, Nov. 21. It will be from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. nightly.

The curfew is set to expire on Dec. 21 at 5 a.m.

