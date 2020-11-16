COVID cases are surging, so here’s a list of states’ current restrictions

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has recorded at least 3.1 million cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 1.

As the U.S. enters its 17th straight day of recording at least 100,000 cases, states are preparing to lockdown – again – or have put into place new COVID-related restrictions.

Below is a list of every state and what their current COVID-19 restrictions are.

ALABAMA

On Nov. 5, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s face mask order until Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

According to the Safer at Home order, anyone over the age of 6 must wear a mask indoors and outdoors

Between Nov. 8 through Dec. 11, the state is currently under an amended Safer at Home Order, businesses like barbershops and gyms should have everyone social distance and wearing masks.

ALASKA

On Nov. 16, local communities in Alaska began enacting travel restrictions, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced.

On Nov. 12 Gov. Dunleavy issued a statewide emergency alert and called on Alaskans to work together to slow the spread over the next three weeks.

“If we cannot reduce the spread of this virus, we reduce our future options for how to proceed. No matter what you believe about the virus, the facts are the facts,” Gov. Dunleavy said in a news release. “Hospitalizations and sick healthcare workers are reaching untenable levels. We must act together now while we still have choices.”

Alaska urges everyone to wear a mask, but it isn’t mandatory.

ARIZONA

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey spoke in a video on Nov. 10 to urge mask-wearing, physical distancing, handwashing, and staying home when sick.

There is currently no mask mandate in the state, but some cities have imposed a mask mandate, like Phoenix.

According to KGUN, stay-at-home gatherings of fewer than 50 people are currently legal.

ARKANSAS

On Nov. 10, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued new guidance for houses of worship stating that masks should be worn at all times except those exempted under the existing Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

The governor issued a statewide mask order in July.

CALIFORNIA

Beginning Nov. 25, restaurants in Los Angeles County will be open for delivery, take-out, and drive-thru services only for three weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a 10 p.m. curfew that began Nov. 21 that’ll last for a month in California counties that are in the strictest level of the state’s pandemic restrictions.

Between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. non-essential work and gatherings must shut down in the 41 counties in California’s purple tier.

Since June, California has had a statewide mask order.

COLORADO

Gov. Jared Polis on November 17 issued new stricter rules for gatherings, as 15 counties were listed as having “severe risk” of coronavirus spread. These 15 counties, making up most of the Denver metro area and other populated areas, will close all indoor dining, with outdoor seating and takeout still available. In addition gyms will be limited to 10 percent capacity and indoor events will be canceled in these counties.

Earlier, on November 9, Polis extended the state’s face mask mandate for 30 days.

CONNECTICUT

Gov. Ned Lamont rolled back the state’s reopening plans, which means restaurants, movie theaters, and indoor and outdoor events close at 10 p.m.

In April, the state’s mask mandate went into effect.

DELAWARE

Gov. John Carney said that as Thanksgiving approaches, he people to re-consider gathering with anyone outside your immediate household as the state to prepare themselves to stay safe as COVID cases continue to rise.

On Nov. 23, Gov. Carney limited indoor gatherings to 10 people and also limited restaurants’ indoor dining capacity to no more than 30%.

Also beginning Nov. 23, indoor gatherings at weddings, places of worship, performances, political meetings, and funerals were also limited to 30% capacity.

Delaware has had a face mask mandate since April.

FLORIDA

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis loosened restrictions on Oct. 22 about visiting nursing homes saying families should be together.

Florida Agency on Healthcare Administration data shows, according to WFTS, that hospitalizations across Florida are up more than 30% in just the past three weeks.

According to WPTV, Florida’s total of 885,201 cases is 8.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 11 million Sunday.

There is no statewide mask mandate in effect.

GEORGIA

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that effective Monday at midnight the current set of restrictions are to remain in place.

Gatherings larger than 50 people are banned and wearing a mask is voluntary.

“As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, Dr. Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Kemp in a press release.

HAWAII

On Nov. 16, Democratic Gov. David Ige issued an emergency order stating that “all persons in the State shall wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in public” except children under the age of 5 and individuals with disabilities or a medical condition.

Last month, Hawaii allowed travelers back to the islands without quarantining for two weeks if they could produce a negative coronavirus test. Hawaii has a statewide mask mandate.

IDAHO

Last month, Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a statewide public health order that limited indoor gatherings to 50 people and meetings outdoors to 25% capacity. Everyone at a long-term care facility must wear a mask.

“Hospitals throughout the state are quickly filling up or are already full with COVID-19 patients and other patients, and way too many healthcare workers are out sick with COVID-19,” Governor Little said.

There is no mandatory mask mandate in place.

ILLINOIS

The City of Chicago implemented another stay-at-home advisory, which went into effect on Monday.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health urged residents to take extra precautions for the next three weeks, including working from home, participating in essential activities only, and limiting travel and gatherings.

A statewide mask mandate has was put into effect in April.

INDIANA

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last week that the state had put in new restrictions that went into effect on Sunday.

According to WRTV, Holcomb placed restrictions on social gatherings, indoor and outdoor, with churches and religious groups exempted from the new limits.

Indiana has had a statewide mask order since July.

IOWA

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new order that people must wear masks indoors; gatherings are limited to 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors. Reynolds also restricted bars and restaurants to be open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., while permitting takeout and drive-thru services outside of that window.

KANSAS

Beginning Nov. 25, everyone must wear face coverings when inside public spaces, or in situations where physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly stated.

Kansas has had a statewide mask mandate since July.

KENTUCKY

On Nov. 4, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear extended the state’s mask mandate order through Dec. 4, according to WLEX.

On Nov. 18, Gov. Beshear announced that beginning Nov. 20 to Dec. 13, private/indoor social gatherings will be limited to your current household plus one other household and cannot exceed a total of eight people, WLEX reported.

For events at venue spaces, only 25 people can be in a room. This will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13 as well.

Gov. Beshear added that there will be no indoor services at bars and restaurants from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13.

LOUISIANA

Last week, State District Judge William Morvant ruled that Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID restrictions would remain.

“Today is a victory for public health in the state of Louisiana and for all of those people, from our health care heroes, including our doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals to our scientists and researchers, who are fighting every day to slow the spread of COVID and save lives here,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement.

Edwards said on Nov. 5 that the state would stay in Phase 3 and keep its current COVID-19 mitigation measures in place until Dec. 4.

Louisiana has had a statewide mask mandate since July.

MAINE

Beginning Nov. 20, all outdoor and indoor amusement venues, movie theaters, performing arts venues, casinos, and businesses that provide seated food and drink service must close by 9 p.m, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills issued in an executive order.

Gov. Mills announced that effective Nov. 16, anyone coming into the state from Massachusetts must quarantine for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving into the state.

On Nov. 5, Gov. Mills issued an executive order making it mandatory that everyone wear face coverings in public settings, regardless of their ability to maintain physical distance.

Maine has had a statewide mask mandate in place since May.

MARYLAND

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said beginning Nov. 20, restaurants, bars, and other establishments must close by 10 p.m. and all retail businesses, religious institutions, and other venues must limit indoor capacity to 50%.

On Nov. 11, Gov. Hogan reduced indoor operations’ capacity at bars and restaurants from 75% back to 50%.

The Maryland Department of Health is “strongly warning against” any indoor gatherings of more than 25 people.

Maryland’s mask mandate has been in place since July.

MASSACHUSETTS

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued a partial stay-at-home order that went into effect Nov. 6, advising to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The order stated you could only leave home to go to work, school, or essential needs.

Face coverings are required if you leave home.

MICHIGAN

On Sunday, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a “Three-Week Pause” beginning Nov. 18, where in-person classes at high schools and colleges statewide, dining in restaurants, bars, and casinos, and movie theaters will all be temporarily closed.

MINNESOTA

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order stating bars and restaurants must stop serving at 10 p.m., but can still offer takeout and delivery. Attendance at weddings, funeral, and social gatherings was limited to 50 people as of Nov. 7 and maxed out at 25 people on Dec. 11.

The state has had a statewide mask order since July.

MISSISSIPPI

On Monday, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Facebook that he’d added seven counties to his list of counties under a mask mandate.

Gov. Reeves said the new counties are Hinds, Madison, Pontotoc, Tate, Winston, Itawamba, and Montgomery. According to the Associated Press, the 15 already under a mandate are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.

Gov. Reeves said the mask mandate would stay in effect until Dec. 11.

MISSOURI

On Nov. 12, Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced that individuals at K-12 schools who correctly wear a mask does not have to quarantine if exposed to a person who does test positive for COVID-19.

“Schools that are consistently implementing COVID-19 mitigation strategies remain among the safest places for our students,” Governor Parson said in the press release. “We believe this change will lead to more schools encouraging proper mask usage, helping to further protect students and educators from the spread of the virus.”

Missouri does not have a statewide mask mandate in effect.

MONTANA

Beginning Nov. 20, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock said all bars, restaurants, and casinos must close at 10 p.m. Public gatherings were also limited to 25 individuals where social distancing is not possible, and face coverings are required in all counties.

Montana has had a statewide mask mandate since July.

NEBRASKA

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the state has less than 25% hospital capacity, leading the state to make more significant restrictions.

According to KMTV, Gov. Ricketts said the state is still declining to enact a mask mandate.

NEVADA

Beginning Nov. 24, a three-week “statewide pause” will go into effect, which means masks are mandatory at all times when around people not in your household.

On Nov. 10, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak asked residents to stay home as much as possible for the next two weeks.

The state has had a mandatory mask mandate since June.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Beginning Nov. 20, anyone over the age of 5 must wear a mask indoors and outdoors at public spaces.

Although the state does not have a statewide mask mandate, face masks are required at scheduled gatherings of more than 100 people unless everyone is seated and spaced 6 feet apart.

NEW JERSEY

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday beginning Tuesday, the state would reduce indoor gatherings to 10 people, and on Nov. 23, state officials would limit outdoor gatherings to 150 people.

Religious services and celebrations, political events, weddings, and funerals are still limited to 25% or up to 150 people.

New Jersey has had a statewide mask mandate since July.

NEW MEXICO

On Monday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order went into effect and would run through Nov. 30. The order states that essential businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies, are to be open.

The state has been under a mandatory mask mandate since May.

Violators could face a $100 fine if not wearing a mask while out in public.

NEW YORK

On Friday, bars and restaurants with a liquor license in New York state are to close by 10 p.m., and officials will limit indoor gatherings at private homes to no more than 10 people. Gyms are to close by 10 p.m. as well.

The state has been under a statewide mask mandate since April.

NORTH CAROLINA

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced in an executive order that from Nov. 13 to Dec. 4, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

According to the NC Dept. of Health, everyone should wear masks at retail businesses, restaurants, and gyms.

NORTH DAKOTA

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum announced that face coverings are to be worn at indoor businesses and indoor public settings, and general outdoor locations where physical distancing isn’t possible. The executive order is effective from Nov. 14 through Dec. 13.

OHIO

Beginning Nov. 19, Gov. Mike DeWine issued a three-week curfew which is aimed at getting people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Monday, Gov. DeWine announced an executive order that goes into effect Nov. 17 that there’s no dancing at wedding receptions. Guests must be seated at all times at funerals and weddings.

Since July, the state has been under a statewide mask mandate.

OKLAHOMA

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that beginning Nov. 19, all restaurants must ensure tables stay 6 feet apart, and all bars and restaurants will close at 11 p.m., except for curbside and drive-thru windows. On Nov. 17, all state employees must start wearing a mask at work and state buildings.

A few cities, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa, have adopted mask requirements, but the state is not under a mandatory mask mandate.

OREGON

Gov. Kate Brown placed a mandatory mask mandate in July.

From Nov. 18 to Dec. 2, Oregon will be in a statewide “Two-Week Freeze” by limiting social gatherings of no more than six people total, from no more than two households – indoor and outdoor. Also, limited faith-based organizations are limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

PENNSYLVANIA

In Pennsylvania, all in-person businesses may operate at 75% occupancy, restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining, and serving alcohol must stop at 11 p.m. All entertainment like casinos and movie theaters are to host at 50% capacity.

Pennsylvania’s state mask mandate went into effect in July.

RHODE ISLAND

Beginning Nov. 19, Democrat Governor Gina Raimondo stated indoor gatherings must be limited to single families and no more than 75 people must attend outdoor events.

Gov. Raimondo issued a stay-at-home advisory on Nov. 8. Indoor and outdoor social gathering has been limited to 10 people. All restaurants, bars, gyms, recreational facilities, and personal services must close at 10 p.m. during the week and close at 10:30 p.m. on the weekend.

Masks have been mandatory since May 8.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston and Columbia have placed mask mandates, but Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has not put the state under a mandatory mask mandate.

In October, Gov. McMaster ordered that restaurants could return to 100% capacity.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has not placed the state under a mandatory mask order. Still, the South Dakota Department of Health recommends “everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around who don’t live in your household.”

TENNESSEE

Republican Gov. Bill Lee does not plan to announce any new formal COVID restrictions, according to WTVF.

The state is not under a mandatory mask mandate, but Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and Chattanooga have issued local mask mandates.

TEXAS

On Friday, the state surpassed 1 million COVID cases, and according to KXXV, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has not imposed additional restrictions.

The statewide mask order went into effect in July.

UTAH

On Nov. 9, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statewide mask mandate. According to KSTU, in-person socializing with anyone outside their household is restricted, extra-curricular activities are prohibited, bars must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m., and college students will soon be required to take a COVID-19 test weekly.

VERMONT

Republican Gov. Phil Scott placed a mandatory mask order that went into effect Aug. 1 and goes through Dec. 15.

Gov. Scott issued an executive order that went into effect Nov. 14, stating all public and private social gatherings, indoor and outdoor, shall be limited to participation with only single household members.

Restaurants must close in-person dining by 10 p.m.

VIRGINIA

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam issued a mask mandate in May.

Gov. Northam placed new restrictions on Friday, stating that officials are limiting all public and private in-person gatherings to 25 individuals for outdoor and indoor settings.

Restaurants also have to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and must close by midnight.

WASHINGTON

Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee issued Sunday a four-week statewide set of restrictions that will go into effect Nov. 16 through Dec. 14.

Officials will prohibit indoor gatherings with people outside the household unless they quarantine for 14 days before the social group or quarantine for seven days before the meeting and receive a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 48-hours before the gathering.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than five people. Restaurants and bars will be closed for indoor service but able to do outdoor service or to-go service. Grocery stores are limited to 25% capacity.

The state has been under a mandatory mask mandate since June.

WEST VIRGINIA

Republican Gov. Jim Justice issued a mask mandate on Nov. 14 that requires everyone over the age of 9 to wear a face mask, except when eating or drinking at a restaurant.

WISCONSIN

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers placed the state under a mandatory mask mandate in August, on November 18, he extended that order until January 2021.

On Nov. 10, the governor advised residents to stay home, but no new restrictions were put in place.

WYOMING

Beginning Nov. 24, Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said 25 or fewer persons can gather indoor and outdoor without distancing, gathering indoors with distancing are limited to 25% capacity with a maximum of 100 people, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50% capacity with a maximum of

250 people.

Gov. Gordon told residents to quit being “knuckleheads” and take the coronavirus more seriously.

According to the Wyoming Dept. of Health, there are no travel restrictions in Wyoming for U.S. travelers.

Currently, the state is not under a mandatory mask order.