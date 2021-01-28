COVID-19 vaccine supply cut off to medical center that vaccinated teachers without permission

Vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, rest on a lab table at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle on Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Georgia’s Department of Public Health has suspended a provider from getting more COVID-19 vaccines for six months, after the location vaccinated teachers who are not eligible according to the state’s guidelines.

Elbert County Superintendent Jon Jarvis told local media that about 40% of his district’s 500 employees chose to get the vaccine in early January. Jarvis did not explain how the district got access to the doses.

Wednesday evening, the department of health issued their suspension to the Medical Center of Elberton for vaccinating “individuals in the Elbert County School District who were outside of the current Phase 1A+ eligible population.”

Georgia is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, those 65 years or older, and law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders.

The department of health said “moving to additional phases without approval from DPH is a violation of the vaccine provider agreement.”

The Medical Center of Elberton will be able to use the current supply of COVID-19 vaccine they have, however they will not receive any new supply until the suspension ends on July 21.

“The governor has asked us to put shots in arms and that’s what we want to do,” Brooke McDowell, a medical administrator with Elbert County’s health center, told local media.

The center told WSB they plan to appeal.