COVID-19 is 3rd leading cause of death for Black Americans, report says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 is 3rd leading cause of death for Black Americans, report says

Romelia Navarro, right, is comforted by nurse Michele Younkin as she weeps while sitting at the bedside of her dying husband, Antonio, in St. Jude Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit in Fullerton, Calif., Friday, July 31, 2020. Antonio was Younkin’s first COVID-19 patient to pass on her watch. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A new report through the Brookings Institute found that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death for Black Americans.

A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees with that.

The Brookings report looks deeper at disparities. It says the mortality rate for Black Americans is more than twice that for Asian or white Americans.

“So, only cancer and heart disease will kill more African Americans this year,” said Trevon Logan, a professor of economics at The Ohio State University. “So, things like stroke, diabetes, all of those are taking a back seat to the coronavirus.”

Logan is one of the authors of the report, which finds the impact of the pandemic has disproportionately hit Black Americans in terms of health and money.

Some of the contributing problems are a lack of access to care, more dense housing making it easier to be exposed to the virus, African Americans are more likely to be front line workers, and they’re more likely to be in low-wage jobs that have led to high levels of unemployment.

“We were devasted in the last great recession and were only beginning to come out of that tunnel, that dark tunnel, in the last year,” said Logan. “So, these setbacks that are experienced by the African American community both in terms of health and economically are simply a different, or a magnitude that they are for the population overall.”

Logan says the pandemic has exposed the lack of a safety net to get us through times of crisis. He says there needs to be policies to help all who are unemployed, not just race specific.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC