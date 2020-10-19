Couple weds outside along US-Canada border so everyone could attend

A Canadian couple gets married along the border so family from both countries could attend.

Many couples are overcoming impossible odds during the coronavirus pandemic to tie the knot. Lindsay Clowes and Alex Leckie decided to take their ceremony to the edge in order to get married while guests stayed safe.

The edge being the border between the United States and Canada, which is closed while coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The Canadian couple held their October 10 ceremony on the water between the two countries, so friends and family from both sides of the border could attend.

Some watched from St. Stephen Wharf in New Brunswick, Canada, while others were on the banks of the St. Croix River in Calais, Maine.

Clowes’ grandparents got VIP seating, on a boat in the middle of the river.