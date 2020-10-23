Costco begins selling COVID-19 test kits online

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Costco members can now purchase COVID-19 testing kits online.

The company posted two test kits on Costco.com, one priced at $129.99, the other is listed at $139.99.

According to the item descriptions, both saliva PCR kits “test for COVID-19 infection at home without a painful nasal swab.”

Test results will be available between 24-72 hours, the descriptions stated.

The site description also said: “You must register for a lab order with AZOVA after checkout for each person who is taking the test. You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit.”

The test kits are only available on the Costco.com site; the kits are not available in Maryland, Nevada, or Pennsylvania.

This story was first reported by Jermaine Ong at KGTV in San Diego, California.