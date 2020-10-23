Costco begins selling COVID-19 test kits online

Coronavirus

by: KGTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Costco begins selling COVID-19 test kits online

Costco warehouse store in Tacoma, Washington (March 20, 2020)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Costco members can now purchase COVID-19 testing kits online.

The company posted two test kits on Costco.com, one priced at $129.99, the other is listed at $139.99.

According to the item descriptions, both saliva PCR kits “test for COVID-19 infection at home without a painful nasal swab.”

Test results will be available between 24-72 hours, the descriptions stated.

The site description also said: “You must register for a lab order with AZOVA after checkout for each person who is taking the test. You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit.”

The test kits are only available on the Costco.com site; the kits are not available in Maryland, Nevada, or Pennsylvania.

This story was first reported by Jermaine Ong at KGTV in San Diego, California.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss