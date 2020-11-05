US tallies more than 120,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering record set on Wednesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The U.S. recorded more than 120,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as cases continue to skyrocket across the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 121,888 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across the country on Thursday. That shatters the previous record of 102,000 cases that were reported on Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins reports that more than 1,200 people died of the virus in the U.S. on Thursday, the highest death total since Sept. 15. The highest daily death total throughout the pandemic occurred on April 15, when 2,600 people died.

According to Johns Hopkins, COVID-19 is currently spreading faster in the U.S. than it is anywhere else in the world. The U.S. has recorded an average of about 80,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days; the country with the second-highest rate of new cases is India, with an average of about 45,000 new cases of the virus each day.

Health officials warn that the U.S. is entering what could be the most dangerous and deadly period of the pandemic, as colder weather forces social gatherings indoors, where the virus is more easily spread.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 9,606,369 cases reported in the US, 234,911 being fatal. Both totals mark the most of any country.

