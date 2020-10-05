Coronavirus cases continue to grow among President Trump’s contacts

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, look on as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As coronavirus cases continue to spread among contacts of President Donald Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany became the latest official on Monday to announce that she had contracted the coronavirus.

She joined a growing list of officials who have been near the president in recent weeks to test positive for the virus. Their diagnoses come as Trump announced he was infected with the coronavirus early last Friday.

Here is a list of confirmed coronavirus cases among Trump contacts:

White House aide Hope Hicks

First lady Melania Trump

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Bodyman Nick Luna

Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway

Aide and speechwriter Stephen Miller

White House Correspondents Association President Zeke Miller confirmed that three unnamed members of the White House press corps were also infected with the coronavirus.

Christie said he checked himself into a hospital on Saturday as a precaution due to his medical history.

Many of the infected contacts of Trump attended a September 26 ceremony where the president nominated Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court Justice. The majority of those in attendance did not wear masks and sat shoulder to shoulder, despite CDC guidelines.

The CDC says those who have contracted the coronavirus must isolate for 10 days, and those who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients must quarantine for 14 days.

With three Republican Senators coming down with the virus, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate will take next week off, and will return on October 19 instead. Meanwhile, confirmation hearings for Barrett are expected to begin next week as originally planned. Once any of the three infected senators return to the Senate, the GOP will have enough votes to confirm Barrett.