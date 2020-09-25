Coronavirus antibodies found in 10% of the sampled population

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A study conducted by Stanford researchers found nearly 10% of those tested exhibited coronavirus antibodies. The study was published in the Lancet earlier this week.

The study involved dialysis patients and randomly tested over 28,000 samples. The samples were taken in July as part of the patients’ treatment.

The data found stark differences based on region. The northeast around 27% of patients with coronavirus antibodies, compared to 3.5% in the west.

The study’s authors stressed that the study oversampled minorities. Minorities, the study found, were considerably more likely to have coronavirus antibodies than the rest of the population.

“Uncertainty exists as to whether seroprevalence estimates in the dialysis population can be extrapolated to the US population more broadly,” the study reads.

The study indicated that herd immunity is still far off, as estimates say at a minimum, 50% of the US population would need to be infected to reach that level.

