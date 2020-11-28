Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his partner test positive for COVID-19

by: KMGH Staff

Posted:
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his partner test positive for COVID-19

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face mask as he leaves a news conference on the state’s efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his partner have both tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Saturday evening.

Polis, who went into quarantine on Wednesday after saying he was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, said in a statement he and partner, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, were asymptomatic and “feeling well.”

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” Polis said in a statement.

The governor’s office said he would be “closely monitored” and would continue to work remotely.

The governor signed four executive orders relating to the virus earlier in the day. Colorado reported more than 4,300 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday and a three-day average positivity rate of 10.80%.

This story was originally published by Blair Miller at KMGH.

