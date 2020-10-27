Indoor dining to be banned in Chicago after COVID-19 related hospitalizations jump

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Indoor dining in Chicago will be banned later this week following Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s Tuesday announcement.

Pritzker said that the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the city has doubled in the last month.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases has nearly doubled in the last month.

The state set its single-day peak of coronavirus cases last week with 5,900 reported on Friday.