Chicago Teachers Union approves deal with district to return some students to in-person learning

A Chicago charter school teacher Angela McByrd works on her laptop to teach remotely from her home in Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Most students in Illinois have been starting remote learning this fall, according to results from an Illinois State Board of Education survey. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union has approved a deal with the nation’s third-largest school district to get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic.

The union’s roughly 25,000 members announced the vote early Wednesday, ending the possibility of a teacher lockout or strike.

The agreement comes after months of negotiations and includes plans for more teacher vaccinations and metrics to allow school closures if COVID-19 infections spike.

The first wave of students is due back Thursday. Other students in K-8 will return in the coming weeks for limited classroom instruction.

No plans have been set for high school students to return. They will continue remote instruction.