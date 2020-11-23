CDC warns ‘all people’ should avoid traveling on cruise ships

by: Sarah Dewberry

FILE – A cruise ship is parked just off the coast of Long Beach, Calif. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in its latest COVID-19 and cruise ship travel update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “all people” should avoid traveling on a cruise ship and river cruises worldwide. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

In its latest COVID-19 and cruise ship travel update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “all people” should avoid traveling on a cruise ship and river cruises worldwide.

The agency has raised the level from three to four, which means it’s a high risk of getting the coronavirus.

On Oct. 30, the agency issued a level three, which urged cruise ships to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

The new guidance says passengers should get tested three to five days after their trip and stay home for seven days, even if you test negative.

If you decide to not get tested, passengers should stay home for 14 days.

