CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result.

That’s down from the 14 days recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the agency adjusted its guidance in July by shortening it from 14 days to 10.

The agency presented the new guidance during a White House coronavirus task force meeting on Tuesday for final approval, the AP reported.