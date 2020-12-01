CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

Coronavirus

by: Scripps National & Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result.

That’s down from the 14 days recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the agency adjusted its guidance in July by shortening it from 14 days to 10.

The agency presented the new guidance during a White House coronavirus task force meeting on Tuesday for final approval, the AP reported.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Changemakers: EBY makes and sells panties with a purpose

Very mild stretch ahead after a cold start to March

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

Created Equal: Legacy of the Black Panther Party in NYC

UWS NYCHA development starts food pantry to feed those in need

Yang well ahead in crowded mayoral race amid ranked choice concerns, PIX11 poll finds

NYC high schools set to reopen March 22

Calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign get louder

Create a healthy lifestyle