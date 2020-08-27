CDC tells front-line workers not to engage with violent non-mask wearers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In newly-released guidance from the CDC, the federal agency cautions front-line workers to avoid interacting with those who violently protest not wearing masks.

This comes as many states now require masks to be worn in all public indoor locations, such as retailers and grocery stores. Despite state laws, many top retailers have already cautioned employees against enforcing mask rules.

The CDC guidance encourages companies to provide training for employees on how to handle these situations.

The guidance says that employees should not attempt to force anyone who appears upset or violent to follow COVID-19 policies. The guidance also applies to other related COVID-19 policies, such as limits on household items or food products.

To read the full guidance, click here.

