CDC tells front-line workers not to engage with violent non-mask wearers

Coronavirus

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
CDC tells front-line workers not to engage with violent non-mask wearers
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In newly-released guidance from the CDC, the federal agency cautions front-line workers to avoid interacting with those who violently protest not wearing masks.

This comes as many states now require masks to be worn in all public indoor locations, such as retailers and grocery stores. Despite state laws, many top retailers have already cautioned employees against enforcing mask rules.

The CDC guidance encourages companies to provide training for employees on how to handle these situations.

The guidance says that employees should not attempt to force anyone who appears upset or violent to follow COVID-19 policies. The guidance also applies to other related COVID-19 policies, such as limits on household items or food products.

To read the full guidance, click here.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

A little cooler, but still should break 50 Wednesday

Lawsuit challenges NYC public school segregation

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

PIX11 News poll raises major concern about disenfranchisement as NYC implements ranked-choice voting

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?