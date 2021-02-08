CDC: More than 42M doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in U.S.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that more than 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the United States as of Monday.

That’s over three million more doses reported since Saturday.

According to the data, 59.3 million doses have been delivered.

CDC data shows that 22.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 20 million Moderna vaccines have been administered.

Of the 42.4 million doses administered, just over 32 million people have received their first dose.

CDC data shows that a little over 9.5 million have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.