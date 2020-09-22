CDC issues COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, classifies trick-or-treating as ‘high risk’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its first guidelines for celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC has listed a number of ways to celebrate the holiday and categorized them as low, moderate or high-risk activities.

“High risk” Halloween activities:

Traditional trick-or-treating

Crowded indoor costume parties

Indoor haunted houses

Hayrides or tractor rides with people not in a family or who don’t live together

“Moderate risk” Halloween activities:

One-way trick-or-treating, with bags lined up for families outdoors, and social distance maintained

Costume parties outdoors where people can remain six feet apart

Open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest visits

Visiting pumpkin patches or going apple picking, while maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer

“Low-risk” Halloween activities:

Carving and decorating pumpkins with the family or members of a household

Decorating a house, apartment or living space

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a family or household Halloween movie night

For a look at the full guidelines, visit the CDC website here.

This story was originally published by Katie Morse on WKBW in Buffalo, New York.