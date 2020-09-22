CDC issues COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, classifies trick-or-treating as ‘high risk’

by: WKBW Staff

CDC issues COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, classifies trick-or-treating as 'high risk'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its first guidelines for celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC has listed a number of ways to celebrate the holiday and categorized them as low, moderate or high-risk activities.

“High risk” Halloween activities:

  • Traditional trick-or-treating
  • Crowded indoor costume parties
  • Indoor haunted houses
  • Hayrides or tractor rides with people not in a family or who don’t live together

“Moderate risk” Halloween activities:

  • One-way trick-or-treating, with bags lined up for families outdoors, and social distance maintained
  • Costume parties outdoors where people can remain six feet apart
  • Open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest visits
  • Visiting pumpkin patches or going apple picking, while maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer

“Low-risk” Halloween activities:

  • Carving and decorating pumpkins with the family or members of a household
  • Decorating a house, apartment or living space
  • Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
  • Having a family or household Halloween movie night

For a look at the full guidelines, visit the CDC website here.

This story was originally published by Katie Morse on WKBW in Buffalo, New York.

