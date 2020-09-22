CDC issues COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, classifies trick-or-treating as ‘high risk’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its first guidelines for celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC has listed a number of ways to celebrate the holiday and categorized them as low, moderate or high-risk activities.
“High risk” Halloween activities:
- Traditional trick-or-treating
- Crowded indoor costume parties
- Indoor haunted houses
- Hayrides or tractor rides with people not in a family or who don’t live together
“Moderate risk” Halloween activities:
- One-way trick-or-treating, with bags lined up for families outdoors, and social distance maintained
- Costume parties outdoors where people can remain six feet apart
- Open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest visits
- Visiting pumpkin patches or going apple picking, while maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer
“Low-risk” Halloween activities:
- Carving and decorating pumpkins with the family or members of a household
- Decorating a house, apartment or living space
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Having a family or household Halloween movie night
For a look at the full guidelines, visit the CDC website here.
This story was originally published by Katie Morse on WKBW in Buffalo, New York.