CDC gives recommendation for vaccinations during pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued recommendations for those looking to receive vaccinations during the pandemic.

The CDC said that anyone who needs a vaccine, they recommend getting them at a medical home to “ensure that patients receive other preventive services that may have been deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“However, vaccination at locations outside the medical home may help increase access to vaccines in some populations or situations, particularly when the patient does not have a primary care provider or when care in the medical home is not available or feasible,” the CDC said. “Regardless of vaccination location, best practices for storage and handling of vaccines and vaccine administration should be followed. In addition, information on administered vaccines should be documented (e.g., through the state-based immunization information system [IIS], patient’s electronic medical record, client-held paper immunization records) so that providers have accurate and timely information on their patients’ vaccination status and to ensure continuity of care in the setting of COVID-19-related disruptions to routine medical services.”

The CDC said that if your vaccines are due or overdue, they should be “administered according to the recommended CDC immunization schedules during that visit.”

If you are a child or an adolescent, the CDC recommends that healthcare providers should contact parents of those who have missed well-child visits and schedule an in-person appointment.

If you are pregnant, the CDC says if an appointment for your vaccinations is delayed, they should be received on the next in-person appointment.

For adults, the CDC said healthcare providers should ensure that steps are taken that their patients receive vaccines according to the Standards for Adult Immunization Practice .

“Older adults and adults with underlying medical conditions are particularly at increased risk for preventable disease and complications if vaccination is deferred,” the CDC said.

If you believe you have COVID-19, the CDC says vaccinations should be postponed until you are feeling better.