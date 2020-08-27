CDC Director clarifies coronavirus testing guidance

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The CDC appears to be making slight changes to who should be tested for coronavirus for a second time this week, after their changes on Monday sparked confusion and reaction from the scientific community.

On Monday, the CDC updated their website to read that testing is no longer recommended for symptom-less people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

This set off a wave of confusion about who should be tested and the reason for the change. All questions were directed to the CDC’s parent organization, the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a statement distributed to media Thursday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said those who come in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 patient(s) could be tested, even if they don’t show symptoms, according to TheHill.com .

“Testing is meant to drive actions and achieve specific public health objectives. Everyone who needs a COVID-19 test, can get a test. Everyone who wants a test does not necessarily need a test; the key is to engage the needed public health community in the decision with the appropriate follow-up action,” Redfield said in the statement.

The New York Times reports the guidelines are not changed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, and appears unlikely the agency will change them.