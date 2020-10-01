Carnival cancels most US-based cruises for rest of 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday that most of its remaining US-based cruises for 2020 have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The cruise line canceled all cruises originating from US ports except for those leaving Miami and Port Carnival during November and December. Carnival said Thursday that it’s possible all remaining cruises in the US will be canceled amid the pandemic.

“As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in. And while we are not making any presumptions, once cruising is allowed, we will center our initial start-up from the homeports of Miami and Port Canaveral,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we serve remain the cornerstone of our plans and decisions. The patience and support of our guests and travel agent partners have been a huge motivation to our team as we have worked through this unprecedented situation and we are dedicated to getting back to operations when the time is right.”

Anyone with a Carnival cruise reservation in 2020 has the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservation, which includes a combination future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund.

Late Wednesday, the CDC extended a no-sail order through October 31 on all cruises in US waters carrying 250 or more passengers.

The CDC said it has identified at least 3,689 coronavirus-related illnesses, and 41 associated deaths, although the CDC cautions these figures are likely an underestimate.

“On cruise ships, passengers and crew share spaces that are more crowded than most urban settings,” the CDC said.

