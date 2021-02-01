Capt. Tom Moore, WWII veteran knighted for fundraising, hospitalized with COVID-19

Britain WWII Veteran Hospitalized

FILE – In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media after receiving his knighthood from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Capt. Sir Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who made headlines for raising money for health care workers in the United Kingdom, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Moore’s daughter, Hannah, announced on Twitter that her 100-year-old father was admitted to a hospital on Sunday. In a statement, she said Moore was being treated for pneumonia over the last few weeks before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing,” she wrote.

She noted that Moore is being treated in a ward and not an intensive care unit (ICU).

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible,” wrote Hannah. “We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

Moore captivated the British public in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he aimed to raise £1,000 ($1,370) for charity by walking 100 laps in his garden. In the end, the veteran raised more than £37 million ($50.7 million) for health workers, ABC News reports.

Moore’s accomplishment was recognized by the country’s monarch. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in July for his fundraising efforts.

Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, quickly wished Moore well after hearing about his diagnosis.

