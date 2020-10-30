Canadian junior hockey league to ban bodychecks amid pandemic

Flint Firebirds defenseman Hakon Nilsen, center, skates as head coach John Gruden, left, and assistant coach Dave Karpa work on a drill during a workout, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015, in Flint, Mich. The Firebirds were back on the ice, trying to regain a sense of normalcy after the Ontario Hockey League players stood up for their fired coaches and ended up getting them reinstated. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ontario’s minister of sport said in a speech that the Ontario Hockey League will not have bodychecking this season.

Lisa MacLeod told the Empire Club of Canada that removing purposeful physical contact is a necessity for all sports in the province to slow the spread of COVID-19

“Not just in the OHL, not just in hockey in general, but in all sports,” MacLeod said. “We’re in a very serious game right now and the reality is we have to take those public health precautions.”

The OHL announced Thursday that it plans to start a shortened season on Feb. 4, the last of Canada’s three major junior leagues to release a schedule.

“Until such time as we arrive at an agreed upon Return to Play protocol with the Government of Ontario, the League will have no further comment on the matter of body contact,” the OHL said in a statement.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season started earlier this month, but the schedule has been affected by several COVID-19 outbreaks as well as provincial government restrictions. After play was restricted to Maritimes Division teams the past two weeks, some Quebec teams are scheduled to resume play this weekend.

The Western Hockey League plans to start its season on Jan. 8.