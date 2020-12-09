Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pfizer

A Pfizer sign is seen on a podium at the Pfizer Research & Development Laboratories Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Groton, CT. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Canada is the latest country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine candidate made by Pfizer and BioNTech, according to ABC News and the Washington Post.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the vaccine would arrive in Canada next week and that doses would be distributed at that time.

The FDA is expected to meet tomorrow to discuss granting Emergency Use Authorization to the Pfizer vaccine. Approval is expected, and Americans may begin receiving doses as soon as next week.

The drug has already been administered to some patients in the United Kingdom, who approved the vaccine for emergency use last week.

On Wednesday, officials announced that two people with extensive histories with allergies had suffered “adverse effects” from the injections, but both patients are expected to be OK. Officials in the U.K. are now advising patients with similar histories of extreme allergic reactions to not get vaccinated for the time being.

Initial efficacy studies showed the Pfizer vaccine to be 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, without serious side effects.

A vaccine candidate made by Moderna is also on the precipice of receiving widespread approval from several major western countries.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan