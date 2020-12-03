California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie’s restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking infection rates. The poll also shows increasing disapproval of the federal government’s response to the pandemic. California is among the states seeing the greatest surge in cases now. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says most of the state will likely be under a new stay-at-home order within a day or two.

Newsom announced new stay-at-home rules on Thursday that will trigger when a region’s intensive care unit capacity falls below 15%. Newsom said four of the state’s five regions are likely to meet that threshold within a day or two. He said the only one likely not to meet the threshold is the San Francisco Bay Area.

The new rules would require hair salons and barber shops to close, limit retail stores to 20% capacity and only allow restaurants to offer take-out and delivery.

California reported more than 18,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking the most since the start of the pandemic.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo