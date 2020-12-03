California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie’s restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking infection rates. The poll also shows increasing disapproval of the federal government’s response to the pandemic. California is among the states seeing the greatest surge in cases now. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says most of the state will likely be under a new stay-at-home order within a day or two.

Newsom announced new stay-at-home rules on Thursday that will trigger when a region’s intensive care unit capacity falls below 15%. Newsom said four of the state’s five regions are likely to meet that threshold within a day or two. He said the only one likely not to meet the threshold is the San Francisco Bay Area.

The new rules would require hair salons and barber shops to close, limit retail stores to 20% capacity and only allow restaurants to offer take-out and delivery.

California reported more than 18,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking the most since the start of the pandemic.