California governor imposes new restrictions to curb COVID

A sign posted reads “Covid-19 Update. Effective Inmediately. No Cash Accepted at Exits,” at a Los Angeles International Airport main parking lot in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. California has become the second state to record 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued travel advisories Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, urging people entering their states or returning from outside the states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said. The advisories urge people to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local, a statement said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is pulling the “emergency brake” on the state’s efforts to reopen its economy as coronavirus cases surge more dramatically than they did during a summer spike.

The measures announced Monday will impose more restrictions on businesses across most of the state.

Health officials say the troubling rise in cases in November has come at a faster pace than a spike in mid-June and could quickly surpass the peak of the hospitalizations at the time.

The state became the second in the U.S. last week to surpass 1 million cases of the virus.