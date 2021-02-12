California coronavirus variant spread to 18 states and 6 countries in a few months, study says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Virus Outbreak California
    FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, registered nurses Robin Gooding, left, and Johanna Ortiz treat a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. California surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, reporting the grim milestone Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 as it continues to face a surge that has swamped hospitals and pushed nurses and doctors to the breaking point as they brace for an anticipated surge after the holidays. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • COVID-19 coronavirus
    Emergency medical technician Thomas Hoang, left, of Emergency Ambulance Service, and paramedic Trenton Amaro prepare to unload a COVID-19 patient from an ambulance in Placentia, Calif., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. EMTs and paramedics have always dealt with life and death — they make split-second decisions about patient care, which hospital to race to, the best and fastest way to save someone — and now they're just a breath away from becoming the patient themselves. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A variant of the coronavirus identified in Southern California last year is now in 18 states and at least six other countries, according to researchers, who think this mutation has the potential to be more transmissible.

A study released Thursday found the so-called Los Angeles variant in 44% of samples from Southern California and 35% of samples from the whole state at the end of January. It was first identified in one sample in July 2020, and then not again until October, researchers point out.

While there were just four identified cases in Southern California in October 2020, within a few months, the Los Angeles variant has been found in 18 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Denmark and Israel.

The variant is distinct from the UK variant, B.1.1.7, and the South Africa variant, B.1.351.

However, like the other two variants spreading around the world, the Los Angeles variant, CAL20.C, has at least three mutations to the coronavirus’ spike protein that help it attach to human cells more firmly. This could make it more transmissible.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers are currently looking at whether the Los Angeles variant’s mutations cause more severe COVID-19 symptoms or increased transmissibility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss