California becomes first state to reach 2 million COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: Scripps National & The Associated Press

California orders watch list counties to close indoor operations amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Co-owner Niccolo Angius washes his hands as he works out a plan to reopen his Cesarina restaurant Tuesday, May 12, 2020, once it is allowed by local authorities in San Diego. California is recommending restaurants screen guests for symptoms, have servers wear masks and keep diners at least six feet (1.8 meters) apart once they reopen under guidance released Tuesday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LOS ANGELES — California has become the first U.S. state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday morning showed the nation’s most populous state has a total of 2,010,157 infections. There have been more than 23,000 deaths.

The grim milestone comes as the COVID-19 crisis that health officials said stems from Thanksgiving gatherings strains California’s medical system.

More than 18,000 people are hospitalized and many of the state’s intensive care units are filled. Mobile field hospitals are being erected in several places around California to handle the overflow of patients.

The California Department of Public Health this week declared that the two Southern California regions, encompassing Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, Bakersfield and the San Joaquin Valley had 0% ICU bed availability.

