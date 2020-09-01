Calif. lawmaker brings baby to legislative session after proxy vote request denied

Buffy Wicks, a mom to a newborn and a Democratic California state assemblymember, brought her infant to the California Statehouse for a vote on Monday after a request to vote by proxy was denied, she confirmed on Twitter.

Debating Senate Bill 1120 on Monday, Wicks held daughter Elly as she testified on a housing bill that ended up falling.

In August, California began allowing legislators to vote by proxy if they’re considered high risk for COVID-19 complications. The request to vote by proxy must also be approved by the speaker of the assembly. But Wicks’ spokesperson Erin Ivie told Politco that Wicks’ request to vote by proxy was denied “on the grounds that maternity leave is not eligible for proxy voting.”

Video of Wicks holding her daughter while on the assembly floor drew attention from Hillary Clinton.

According to her biography, Wicks is a former Obama White House staffer who represents the Oakland area.

