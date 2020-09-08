Bruce Williamson of The Temptations dies of COVID-19 in Las Vegas

The Temptations perform for President Bush, seated center back to camera, and others, at the celebration of African American History Month, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2008, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

LAS VEGAS – Bruce Williamson, the former lead singer of The Temptations, has died from the coronavirus.

The 49-year-old died Sunday evening at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, according to his business manager.

Williamson was with The Temptations for nearly 10 years.

The Temptations sold tens of millions of albums with hits like “My Girl” and “Get Ready.”

Williamson left the group in 2015 to focus on soul and gospel music. He most recently performed as part of Sons of Soul, appearing at the House of Blues Gospel Brunch inside Mandalay Bay. He also sang with the Lon Bronson Band.

This story was originally published by staff at KTNV.