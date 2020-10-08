Broncos-Patriots postponed to Monday after several Patriots test positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 24: Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his interception during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 24, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

DENVER — The Broncos’ game against the New England Patriots has been postponed to Monday over concerns about positive COVID-19 cases among the Patriots, sources confirmed to Scripps station KMGH on Thursday.

A decision needed to be made Thursday, as the timing of the game would impact practices and other scheduling into the weekend.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a matchup that was moved to Monday. Following the Patriots-Chiefs game, New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore also tested positive.

No Broncos players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos-Patriots postponement comes as the league is also working to contain an outbreak of cases among the Tennessee Titans, whose Week 4 game against the Steelers was postponed after several positive cases.

