Biden’s inauguration to include memorial for COVID-19 victims

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Presidential Inaugural Committee formed by President-elect Joe Biden announced this week that among the inaugural events will be a memorial for the lives lost due to the coronavirus.

The memorial is scheduled to be held January 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET, one might before Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office. The Presidential Inaugural Committee is calling on cities to join by ringing church bells in a “national moment of unity and remembrance.”

The event in D.C. will include a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

“The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represents the beginning of a new national journey. However, in the midst of a pandemic – when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors – it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” said PIC Communications Director Pili Tobar.

As of Friday, more there have been more than 347,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the US.

This year’s presidential inauguration will look different than in years past. Biden has said he doesn’t expect there to be a large gathering, and his campaign has encouraged supporters to stay home in order not to spread the virus.

The quadrennial inauguration of a president and vice president is typically attended by hundreds of thousands. The committee says in light of the pandemic, a large gathering should be avoided.

“Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry,” said PIC CEO Tony Allen in a statement.

While the organizers did not say the inauguration parade would be canceled, organizers said it would be “re-imagined.”

Other Inauguration Day events, such as the signing ceremony and luncheon the new president has with congressional leaders, are still unknown.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Mars rover has Bronx connection

IRS has more than $1B in unclaimed refunds

NYC changes COVID closure rule to 4 cases, but many families aren't convinced it's a meaningful change

Fans flock for Mets Home Opener

NYC Mayoral candidates have raked in campaign cash

Medical expert delivers powerful Floyd testimony

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

7-year-old boy killed when fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

Budget complete, focus shifting back to Cuomo scandals, including nursing homes