Biden says he tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden tweeted. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

At a campaign event later in the day, Biden confirmed he received two negative tests before speaking in Michigan.

Biden’s test came hours as President Donald Trump confirmed he had tested positive for the virus. It’s unclear when Trump contracted the virus, but he and Biden debated on Tuesday evening in Cleveland.

Biden’s negative test came hours after he tweeted well wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted.

Speaking from Michigan, Biden added, “My wife Jill and I pray they’ll make a quick and full recovery. This is not a matter of politics. It’s a bracing reminder to all of us we have to take this virus seriously.”

Like Trump, Biden is at a higher risk for complications for the virus because of his age. The former vice president will turn 78 on Nov. 20.

After it was learned that Trump would be treated at Walter Reed Hospital, Biden sent the following tweet:

