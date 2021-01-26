Biden delivers remarks on fight to contain COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday

President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday on the fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH BIDEN’S REMARKS BELOW:

Biden’s remarks come as his administration works to ramp up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the country. He has set a goal of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

When taking questions from the press on Monday, Biden said he’s confident that the nation will be in a position “within the next three weeks or so” to be vaccinating around 1 million people a day or even up to 1.5 million per day.

Biden also said he believes all Americans who want a vaccine will be able to get one by “this spring.”

“I think we’ll be able to do that this spring and it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country, but I think we can do that,” Biden told reporters.

Biden added that he feels confident that by the summer, the country will be on its way to herd immunity.

Meanwhile, as vaccinations ramp up, another factor is threatening to intensify the pandemic – coronavirus variants first identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. COVID-19 cases appear to be dropping the United States, but these more contagious strains threaten to cause more spikes.

