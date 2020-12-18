Biden and first lady-elect to receive initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, reports say

FILE – Joe Biden speaks during an event At The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will receive an initial dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in their home state of Delaware on Monday according to Reuters and PBS.

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will also receive the vaccine later this month, the outlets report.

Biden said earlier this week that he would receive the vaccine “sooner rather than later,” adding that he didn’t want to “get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

It’s not yet clear whether Biden would receive his vaccination in a live TV broadcast, as Vice President Mike Pence did on Friday morning.

Three other former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — have all independently agreed to be vaccinated in a public setting to instill confidence in the vaccine’s safety to the public.

This story is breaking and will be updated.