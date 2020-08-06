As Congress stalls on stimulus, Trump readies executive order on student loans, payroll taxes

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It appears another week on Capitol Hill will come to a close without any sort of agreement on another stimulus plan. The US Senate adjourned on Thursday for the weekend, and won’t resume until Monday.

While Congressional Democrats, Senate Republicans and the White House are largely in agreement on the need for a stimulus, agreeing to a framework remains in question. The two sides are at odds over how much of unemployment should be supplemented by the federal government. There is also a debate on offering businesses liability protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats won’t back down from their request to have a $600 weekly unemployment supplement.

“We’re not having a short-term extension… We have said that we’re going to have the $600,” Pelosi said.

But what about criticism from Republicans that a $600 a week supplement to unemployment is more lucrative than working?

“There are all kinds of reasons that weigh in on this pandemic,” Pelosi said. “People have to stay home if their children are not able to go to school or if they don’t have childcare. There are a number of reasons. But none of them is ‘I want to stay home because I make more money this way than other’, maybe some of these employers could pay their workers more.”

Meanwhile at the White House, President Donald Trump said he is ready to take action on a few items via executive order if need be. With a federal student loan freeze set to lift in eight weeks, and eviction protection ending last week, Trump tweeted, “I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an Executive Order with respect to Payroll Tax Cut, Eviction Protections, Unemployment Extensions, and Student Loan Repayment Options”

