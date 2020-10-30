Another grim milestone: US surpasses 9 million coronavirus cases

Medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient (not infected with COVID-19) at Bellevue Hospital in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States has reached another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 9 million coronavirus cases.

That’s according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, which also shows the U.S. is closing in on 230,000 deaths from COVID-19.

America continues to lead the world in the total number of cases and deaths, with India and Brazil quickly catching up.

The milestone comes as around most states across the U.S. report increases in infections. Data shows the seven-day rolling average for daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from 52,350 to more than 74,180.

This marks a return to infection levels not seen since the summer surge.

This recent surge comes on the heels of the 2020 presidential election, where the pandemic is top of mind for most voters. However, the candidates are framing the COVID-19 crisis in different ways.

President Donald Trump is claiming the U.S. rounding the curve and is promising to return to country to normal with a forthcoming vaccine.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden is zeroing in on how the Trump administration has handled the pandemic, claiming it was mismanaged and far too many people have died or gotten sick.

