American Airlines to now provide passengers heading to Hawaii, Caribbean, Latin America COVID-19 pre-flight testing

An American Airlines Airbus A321-231 taxies to the gate, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Travelers heading to the Caribbean, Latin America, or Hawaii on American Airlines will now have the opportunity to participate in its COVID-19 pre-flight testing program.

“Our initial pre-flight testing has performed remarkably well, including terrific customer feedback about the ease and availability of testing options,” said Robert Isom, President of American Airlines said in a press release on Monday. “This next phase is an invigorating step forward in American’s relentless pursuit of reopening international travel and driving industry recovery while delivering a safe and positive travel experience.”

Beginning Nov. 16, passengers traveling from Miami, Florida, to Belize, Grenada, and St. Lucia will be offered pre-flight COVID-19 testing with a convenient at-home testing option.

American stated travelers to each country will have three options when it comes to testing using an at-home test from LetsGetChecked:

Belize: Travelers over the age of 6 must complete testing within 72 hours of departure.

Grenada: Passengers must complete testing within seven days before their departure date.

St. Lucia: Anyone over the age of 5 must complete testing within seven days of departure.

“Customers cannot board flights to St. Lucia without presenting a negative test result. Pre-arrival registration is mandatory; customers should visit stlucia.org for the latest information on travel restrictions and quarantine requirements,” American stated.

American said travelers could expect results within an average of 48 hours.

Starting Monday, American said customers traveling from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix will now be able to use LetsGetChecked at-home tests.

Travelers must complete their testing within 72 hours of the final leg of their departure, American stated.

Customers should expect results within 48 hours.

“As of this announcement, travelers who present a negative test upon arrival will be exempt from the state’s 14-day quarantine,” American said.