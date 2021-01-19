Aldi the latest company to pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Grocery chain Aldi outlined its plans to get its workers vaccinated from the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Aldi said it will pay employees for up to two hours of pay for each dose of the vaccine, and will also pay for any administrative costs associated with getting the vaccine.

Grocery store employees are generally considered high priority, and many employees could soon be given the vaccine in the coming weeks.

Aldi’s plan to provide pay for a vaccination joins other similar companies, including Trader Joe’s and Dollar General.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our entire ALDI team has worked to keep stores safe and stocked, and serve communities without interruption,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “Providing accommodations so employees can receive this critical vaccine is one more way we can support them and eliminate the need to choose between earning their wages and protecting their well-being.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 12 million first doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered to Americans. According to the CDC, there are 24 million in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, which includes health care workers and nursing home employees and residents. The next phase, 1B, includes those over the age of 75 and essential workers. There are nearly 30 million essential workers throughout the US, which means it could take some time before most of them are vaccinated.

Other than grocery store workers, police officers, firefighters, teachers, and U.S. Postal Service staff, are among those considered essential.

